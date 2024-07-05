Vietnam: GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024 surprises with 6.93%

July 4, 2024_ Vietnam's GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024 reached 6.93%, despite the economic difficulties faced by many businesses in the first months of the year. This growth rate is the second highest in the last ten years, surpassed only by 7.99% in the second quarter of 2022. Experts attribute this growth to public investment and the recovery of the manufacturing sector. However, the service sector continues to suffer, with many businesses closing due to decreased demand. Đầu tư reports it. Ho Chi Minh City and Đồng Nai provinces contributed significantly to this growth, with increases of 6.5% and 6.8% respectively.