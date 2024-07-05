Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
14:14
Vietnam: GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024 surprises with 6.93%

July 4, 2024_ Vietnam's GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024 reached 6.93%, despite the economic difficulties faced by many businesses in the...

05 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ Vietnam's GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024 reached 6.93%, despite the economic difficulties faced by many businesses in the first months of the year. This growth rate is the second highest in the last ten years, surpassed only by 7.99% in the second quarter of 2022. Experts attribute this growth to public investment and the recovery of the manufacturing sector. However, the service sector continues to suffer, with many businesses closing due to decreased demand. Đầu tư reports it. Ho Chi Minh City and Đồng Nai provinces contributed significantly to this growth, with increases of 6.5% and 6.8% respectively.

