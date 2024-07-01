Vietnam: GDP growth of 6.93% in the second quarter of 2024

July 1, 2024_ Vietnam's economy recorded GDP growth of 6.93% in the second quarter of 2024, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported. In the first six months of the year, GDP growth was 6.42% compared to the previous year. Nguyễn Thị Hương, director general of the GSO, said that despite global challenges, the economy benefited from recovering demand and controlled inflation. The agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors have contributed significantly to economic growth. Việt Nam News reports it. Macroeconomic stability and the increase in domestic consumption and exports were key factors for the positive result.