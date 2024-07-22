Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Geopolitical instability and high interest rates slow down the IPO market
22 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
July 22, 2024_ Global geopolitical instability and high interest rates have made the IPO (Initial Public Offerings) market stagnant, negatively impacting investor confidence in Southeast Asia. The situation has led to a decline in new stock listings, with many companies postponing or canceling their IPO plans. Investors have become more cautious, preferring to wait for more favorable market conditions before engaging in new deals. This trend is particularly evident in Vietnam, where the financial market is affected by global tensions. This was reported by the news site Đầu tư. The current situation requires greater attention from financial authorities to stabilize the market and restore investor confidence.

