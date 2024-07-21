Vietnam: Germany surpasses Italy as the main buyer of Vietnamese coffee

20 July 2024_ Germany has overtaken Italy to become the largest buyer of Vietnamese coffee in terms of volume and value, spending more than $380 million on more than 112,000 tonnes in the first half of this year. In the January-June period, Vietnam exported coffee to over 80 countries, earning $3.1 billion. Italy ranked second with 276 million dollars and 86,588 tons imported. Other key markets for Vietnamese coffee exports were Spain, Russia, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Netherlands and China. En.vietstock.vn reports it. The president of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association, Nguyen Nam Hai, explained that Germany is home to large coffee corporations, while Italy is represented by companies such as Lavazza Group.