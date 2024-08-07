Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Gianluca Fiume awarded for his contribution to foreign investment

06 August 2024_ Gianluca Fiume, CEO of Piaggio Vietnam, received an award from the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam for his...

Vietnam: Gianluca Fiume awarded for his contribution to foreign investment
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Gianluca Fiume, CEO of Piaggio Vietnam, received an award from the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam for his contribution to the development of the foreign investment sector in the country. This award was given on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the arrival of foreign investment in Vietnam, highlighting the importance of the Vietnamese market for international companies. Piaggio, a well-known Italian motorcycle brand, has played a significant role in promoting sustainable mobility in Vietnam, contributing to local economic growth. The news was reported by haiquanonline.com.vn. This recognition highlights the link between Italy and Vietnam in the industrial sector and the positive impact of Italian companies in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vietnam investimento and Vietnam foreign investment sector
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza