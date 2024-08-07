Vietnam: Gianluca Fiume awarded for his contribution to foreign investment

06 August 2024_ Gianluca Fiume, CEO of Piaggio Vietnam, received an award from the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam for his contribution to the development of the foreign investment sector in the country. This award was given on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the arrival of foreign investment in Vietnam, highlighting the importance of the Vietnamese market for international companies. Piaggio, a well-known Italian motorcycle brand, has played a significant role in promoting sustainable mobility in Vietnam, contributing to local economic growth. The news was reported by haiquanonline.com.vn. This recognition highlights the link between Italy and Vietnam in the industrial sector and the positive impact of Italian companies in the country.