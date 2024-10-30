Vietnam: GIVI and HEVIK present new products at Vietnam Motor Show 2024

October 29, 2024_ GIVI Vietnam and HEVIK, Italian brands of motorcycle accessories and clothing, participated in the Vietnam Motor Show 2024, attracting a large number of visitors. During the event, GIVI launched new models of aluminum cases and helmets, while HEVIK presented a range of modernly designed safety clothing and footwear. These brands confirmed their leading position in the motorcycle accessories sector, underlining their commitment to innovation and sustainability in Vietnam. The news is reported by autonet.com.vn. The event was an important showcase for the motorcycle industry, highlighting the Italian influence in the Vietnamese market.