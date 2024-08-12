Vietnam: Gold market struggling despite rising global prices

August 12, 2024_ Despite a 17% increase in global gold prices since the beginning of the year, the gold market in Vietnam is struggling, with an increase limited to 7% for SJC gold. Recent market control policies by the Central Bank have made investing in gold less attractive, leading to a decrease in demand. In the second quarter of 2024, demand for gold in Vietnam increased by 30%, but restrictions have made it difficult for citizens to purchase. The source of this information is Đầu tư. Experts warn that while global prices may continue to rise, restrictive policies may exclude gold from the investment choices of many Vietnamese.