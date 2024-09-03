Vietnam: Google Celebrates 79th Anniversary of National Day with Special Doodle

September 2, 2024_ Google has dedicated a Doodle to Vietnam's National Day, which is celebrated on September 2, honoring the 79th anniversary of the country's proclamation of independence. The Doodle shows the national flag and recalls how in 1945 thousands of citizens gathered in Ba Đình Square in Hanoi to listen to the reading of the Proclamation of Independence. This day is a time of celebration for Vietnamese, who participate in cultural ceremonies, parades and musical performances, also visiting historical sites such as Hanoi's Old Quarter and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. The source of this news is vietnamnet.vn. Google, through its Doodles, celebrates not only the National Day, but also other holidays and significant figures of Vietnam, helping to promote the country's culture.