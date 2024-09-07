Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
Vietnam: Government activates emergency measures for super typhoon YAGI

September 6, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a decree to coordinate emergency actions in response to Super Typhoon YAGI,...

07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
September 6, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a decree to coordinate emergency actions in response to Super Typhoon YAGI, which is forecast to hit the country. The typhoon, classified as a super typhoon, has extremely strong winds and a high risk of natural disasters, with impacts expected in several coastal provinces. Local authorities have been instructed to implement preventive measures and ensure the safety of the population, especially vulnerable groups. The source of this information is baomoi.com. The most affected provinces include Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng and Thái Bình, where a significant increase in rainfall and strong winds is expected.

