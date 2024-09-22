Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Government addresses Typhoon Yagi aftermath, promotes economic recovery

September 21, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has convened a meeting to address the severe consequences of Typhoon Yagi, which hit...

22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has convened a meeting to address the severe consequences of Typhoon Yagi, which hit northern Vietnam, causing extensive damage to people and property. The government is working to stabilize people's lives and restore economic activities, aiming to promote sustainable growth. Despite efforts, the typhoon has caused hundreds of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage to agriculture and infrastructure. The source of this information is tuoitre.vn. The government has already initiated emergency measures and assistance for affected communities, while the situation is expected to be continuously monitored to ensure a rapid recovery.

