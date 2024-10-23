Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Government aims for economic acceleration by 2025

October 23, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính outlined strategies for 2025, stressing the importance of achieving and exceeding the...

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính outlined strategies for 2025, stressing the importance of achieving and exceeding the established economic goals. During the opening of the 8th session of the 15th National Congress, he highlighted that 14 out of 15 goals are expected to be achieved in 2024, with a special focus on increasing productivity. The government also announced significant investments in infrastructure projects and recorded an increase in foreign investment, with $17.3 billion in 2024. The news is reported by Đầu tư. The Vietnamese government is preparing to implement measures to stimulate economic growth and address the challenges of the real estate and government bond markets.

