Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
Vietnam: Government awaits news on 'yellow card' for IUU fishing

Vietnam: Government awaits news on 'yellow card' for IUU fishing
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ Vietnam is waiting to hear whether the European Commission will lift the 'yellow card' issued for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The Minister of Fisheries said the country's efforts to address the issue have yielded positive results, with significant improvements in fisheries management. Vietnamese authorities are working to ensure the sustainability of marine resources and to comply with international standards. The 'yellow card' issue is crucial for Vietnam's fishing sector, which is an important part of the national economy. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The 'yellow card' is a warning that can lead to trade sanctions if adequate measures are not taken to combat IUU fishing.

