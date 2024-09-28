Vietnam: Government conference to assess damage from typhoon number 3

September 28, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a conference to assess the impact of Typhoon 3, which caused severe damage and human losses. During the meeting, plans for the recovery and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure were discussed, with a focus on repairing bridges and roads. The government has already initiated measures to provide assistance to affected families and restore essential services such as electricity and water. The conference was broadcast live to 26 provinces in northern Vietnam, as reported by nhandan.vn. The Vietnamese government is actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens as the country faces challenges related to climate change and managing natural emergencies.