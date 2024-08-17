Vietnam: Government cuts taxes for domestic cars by 50%

August 17, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has decided to reduce registration fees for cars produced and assembled in the country by 50%, a measure that will be effective for the next three months. This initiative aims to stimulate the domestic automotive market and make it easier for consumers to purchase. In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with developing policies to promote the production and use of electric vehicles in Vietnam. The news was reported by voh.com.vn, highlighting the government's commitment to more sustainable and accessible mobility. The tax reduction is seen as an important step to incentivize the growth of the local automotive sector and improve accessibility for citizens.