Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Government cuts taxes for domestic cars by 50%

August 17, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has decided to reduce registration fees for cars produced and assembled in the country by 50%, a measure...

Vietnam: Government cuts taxes for domestic cars by 50%
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has decided to reduce registration fees for cars produced and assembled in the country by 50%, a measure that will be effective for the next three months. This initiative aims to stimulate the domestic automotive market and make it easier for consumers to purchase. In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with developing policies to promote the production and use of electric vehicles in Vietnam. The news was reported by voh.com.vn, highlighting the government's commitment to more sustainable and accessible mobility. The tax reduction is seen as an important step to incentivize the growth of the local automotive sector and improve accessibility for citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
automotive market settore auto automotive seen as an
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza