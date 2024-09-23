Vietnam: Government discusses $70bn super railway project with companies

September 22, 2024_ Vietnam's Prime Minister recently met with major companies to discuss solutions for the country's economic and social development, mentioning a $70 billion super railway project. During the conference, the chairman of Hòa Phát Group highlighted the importance of the North-South high-speed railway, which is considered a strategic infrastructure for the nation. Hòa Phát expressed interest in participating in the supply of steel for the project, highlighting Vietnam's leading position in the steel sector in Asia. The news was reported by Đầu tư. The 1,541 km railway project will connect Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and involves a significant investment in improving the country's transport infrastructure.