Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Government discusses plans for national drug prevention and control program

November 03, 2024_ The Standing Committee of the National Assembly of Vietnam discussed on Sunday the investment plans for the National Drug...

Vietnam: Government discusses plans for national drug prevention and control program
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 03, 2024_ The Standing Committee of the National Assembly of Vietnam discussed on Sunday the investment plans for the National Drug Prevention and Control Program until 2030, highlighting the need for adequate resources. Deputies stressed the importance of applying advanced technologies in the fight against drug trafficking, while the Minister of Public Security presented a report on the program that aims to raise awareness and combat drug-related crimes. Despite efforts, drug use and trafficking continue to pose a serious threat to public health and the country's economy. The news is reported by Việt Nam News, which stresses the urgency of adequate allocation of funds and the need to involve the population in drug prevention.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
t Nam News National Drug Prevention Vietnam serious threat to
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza