Vietnam: Government discusses plans for national drug prevention and control program

November 03, 2024_ The Standing Committee of the National Assembly of Vietnam discussed on Sunday the investment plans for the National Drug Prevention and Control Program until 2030, highlighting the need for adequate resources. Deputies stressed the importance of applying advanced technologies in the fight against drug trafficking, while the Minister of Public Security presented a report on the program that aims to raise awareness and combat drug-related crimes. Despite efforts, drug use and trafficking continue to pose a serious threat to public health and the country's economy. The news is reported by Việt Nam News, which stresses the urgency of adequate allocation of funds and the need to involve the population in drug prevention.