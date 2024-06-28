Vietnam: Government intensifies price management measures

June 28, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Vietnam recently sent a directive to leaders of ministries, agencies and local authorities to strengthen price management and control measures. This initiative demonstrates the Government's proactive and positive approach in managing the macroeconomic economy. The objective is to stabilize prices and prevent inflation, thus ensuring the country's economic stability. Local authorities are invited to work closely together to effectively implement these measures. This was reported by the news site Đầu tư. This action is part of a series of interventions aimed at supporting economic growth and social stability in Vietnam.