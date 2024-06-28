Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Government intensifies price management measures

Vietnam: Government intensifies price management measures
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

June 28, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Vietnam recently sent a directive to leaders of ministries, agencies and local authorities to strengthen price management and control measures. This initiative demonstrates the Government's proactive and positive approach in managing the macroeconomic economy. The objective is to stabilize prices and prevent inflation, thus ensuring the country's economic stability. Local authorities are invited to work closely together to effectively implement these measures. This was reported by the news site Đầu tư. This action is part of a series of interventions aimed at supporting economic growth and social stability in Vietnam.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities authorities autorità garante This action
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza