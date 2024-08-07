Vietnam: Government launches campaign to complete 3,000 km of highways by 2025

August 7, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of the Interior has submitted to the Prime Minister a plan to launch a nationwide campaign titled "500 Days and Nights of Competition to Complete 3,000 km of Highways". This initiative aims to strengthen the government's efforts to achieve the goal of building 3,000 km of highways by 2025, as set in the 13th National Party Congress. Currently, Vietnam has completed about 700 km of new highways, bringing the total to over 2,000 km, thus contributing to the country's economic and social development. The source of this news is Đầu tư. The campaign is seen as an opportunity to stimulate infrastructure growth and improve Vietnam's economic competitiveness.