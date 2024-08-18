Vietnam: Government launches campaign to complete 3,000km highways in 500 days

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
18 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính launched a competition to complete 3,000 km of highways in 500 days, during an event in Đắk Lắk province. This initiative is part of a broader plan to improve the country's road infrastructure, ahead of the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day on September 2. The project aims to address the economic and social development needs of the Tây Nguyên region, which has historically suffered from infrastructure shortages. The source of this news is voh.com.vn. The government has already completed about 1,000 km of highways and plans to accelerate work to reach the set goals by 2025.

