Vietnam: Government launches recovery efforts after Typhoon Yagi

September 16, 2024_ Prime Minister Nguyễn Chính has ordered the start of recovery efforts following the estimated $1.6 billion in damage caused by Typhoon Yagi. Hanoi residents joined local workers and volunteers, including foreigners, in a city cleanup campaign, removing fallen trees and branches. The initiative saw strong community participation, demonstrating solidarity and commitment to rebuilding. Local authorities are coordinating efforts to ensure the rapid recovery of the affected areas. This is reported by Việt Nam News. Typhoon Yagi has hit several provinces in Vietnam, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and homes.