Vietnam: Government meets with businesses to mark 20th anniversary of Entrepreneurs' Day

Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:35
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
04 October 2024_ On 4 October 2024, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a meeting with business representatives to mark the 20th anniversary of Entrepreneurs' Day in Vietnam. The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Ministers and more than 200 representatives of companies and business associations. During the meeting, business leaders expressed gratitude to the government for its support and made proposals to address challenges and promote economic development. This news is reported by nhandan.vn. This meeting highlights the importance of the private sector in contributing to Vietnam's economic growth and achieving national development goals.

Tag
meeting highlights business associations This news convegno
