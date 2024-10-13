Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Government Promotes Digital Transformation for Competitive Economy

October 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính announced that the Vietnamese government is committed to developing a digital government and digital...

Vietnam: Government Promotes Digital Transformation for Competitive Economy
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.44
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính announced that the Vietnamese government is committed to developing a digital government and digital economy, while building competitive local technology companies. During the celebration of the National Digital Transformation Day 2024, the progress and future strategies for digitalization in various sectors were discussed. Government leaders stressed the importance of putting citizens and businesses at the center of digital transformation, while also addressing challenges for vulnerable communities. This news is reported by vtv.vn. The government aims to ensure that no one is left behind in the digitalization process, promoting access to digital services even in remote areas.

