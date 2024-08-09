Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Government promotes measures to stimulate investment and consumption

08 August 2024_ Despite a decline in credit in July, the flow of money to production and trade continues. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the...

Vietnam: Government promotes measures to stimulate investment and consumption
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ Despite a decline in credit in July, the flow of money to production and trade continues. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the need for measures to channel citizens' savings, currently exceeding 15 trillion dong, into productive investments. Statistics show an increase in bank deposits, with interest rates rising, while total credit increased by 6% in June, but fell to 5.66% in July. The source of this information is Đầu tư. Economic authorities warn that it is essential to stimulate domestic demand to prevent credit from concentrating in risky sectors, such as the real estate market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
credit that it such as investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza