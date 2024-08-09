Vietnam: Government promotes measures to stimulate investment and consumption

08 August 2024_ Despite a decline in credit in July, the flow of money to production and trade continues. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the need for measures to channel citizens' savings, currently exceeding 15 trillion dong, into productive investments. Statistics show an increase in bank deposits, with interest rates rising, while total credit increased by 6% in June, but fell to 5.66% in July. The source of this information is Đầu tư. Economic authorities warn that it is essential to stimulate domestic demand to prevent credit from concentrating in risky sectors, such as the real estate market.