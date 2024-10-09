Vietnam: Government proposes investment of over $10 billion for cultural development

October 8, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has unveiled a plan to invest over VNĐ256 trillion (about $10.3 billion) in a national cultural development program from 2025 to 2035. The program aims to preserve cultural heritage, promote performing arts, and develop cultural centers both at home and abroad, with a focus on countries with strong cultural ties to Vietnam. The plan has two phases, with ambitious goals such as digitalizing cultural agencies and preserving national heritage. Nguyễn Đắc Vinh, chairman of the National Assembly's Culture and Education Commission, expressed concerns about the feasibility of some of the goals, Viet Nam News reported. The program aims to strengthen Vietnamese cultural identity and improve cultural education for all students.