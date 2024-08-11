Vietnam: Government steps up implementation of Resolution 98

August 10, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the need for stronger action by the government, ministries and Ho Chi Minh City in implementing Resolution 98. This initiative aims to improve the efficiency of government operations and ensure a rapid response to economic challenges. In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will step up controls on the activities of fuel companies, regardless of their size. This news was reported by nld.com.vn. Resolution 98 is an important directive from the Vietnamese government to address current economic and social issues, with a focus on corporate transparency and accountability.