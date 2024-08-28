Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Government tightens control over e-commerce imports

August 28, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a directive to strengthen import control through e-commerce to support local...

Vietnam: Government tightens control over e-commerce imports
28 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a directive to strengthen import control through e-commerce to support local production and stimulate domestic consumption. The directive aims to resolve difficulties in the trade sector and stabilize the national economy. It is also expected to incentivize e-commerce platforms to promote Vietnamese products. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. The Vietnamese government is trying to address economic challenges and improve the competitiveness of the domestic market.

