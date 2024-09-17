Vietnam: Gradual recovery of seafood exports in 2024

September 17, 2024_ Vietnam has seen a gradual recovery in seafood exports in the first eight months of 2024, with demand and prices increasing. The...

September 17, 2024_ Vietnam has seen a gradual recovery in seafood exports in the first eight months of 2024, with demand and prices increasing. The export value reached US$6.3 billion, marking an increase of nearly nine percent compared to the previous year. This positive trend reflects the increasing competitiveness of the Vietnamese seafood sector in international markets. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. The seafood sector is crucial to the Vietnamese economy, contributing significantly to employment and national revenue.