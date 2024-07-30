Vietnam: Gran Meliá Nha Trang, a jewel of luxury tourism with the Italian touch of Roberto Cavalli

29 July 2024_ Gran Meliá Nha Trang, the first resort of the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand in Vietnam, was recently celebrated by international media as a new tourism wonder. Located in the popular beach resort of Nha Trang, the resort has attracted global attention, being described as a "jewel" of Vietnamese tourism. Among its distinctive features, the two villas furnished by Roberto Cavalli stand out, offering a unique luxury experience, combining Italian design and exclusive comfort. The news was reported by kienthucgiadinh.net, highlighting the importance of Gran Meliá Nha Trang in promoting high-end tourism in Vietnam and collaboration with internationally prestigious brands.