Vietnam: Gran Meliá Nha Trang, a jewel of luxury tourism with the Italian touch of Roberto Cavalli

Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
29 July 2024_ Gran Meliá Nha Trang, the first resort of the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand in Vietnam, was recently celebrated by international media as a new tourism wonder. Located in the popular beach resort of Nha Trang, the resort has attracted global attention, being described as a "jewel" of Vietnamese tourism. Among its distinctive features, the two villas furnished by Roberto Cavalli stand out, offering a unique luxury experience, combining Italian design and exclusive comfort. The news was reported by kienthucgiadinh.net, highlighting the importance of Gran Meliá Nha Trang in promoting high-end tourism in Vietnam and collaboration with internationally prestigious brands.

