Vietnam: Greater efforts needed to accelerate administrative reform, says PM

15 July 2024_ Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underlined the need to quickly address administrative procedures that are still too complex to support businesses and citizens. At a meeting of the Steering Committee for Administrative Reform in Hanoi, Chinh acknowledged the progress made but admitted that expectations had not yet been met. He asked delegates to identify the causes of inefficiencies and propose solutions to improve the effectiveness of the reform in the coming months. According to the Committee, Vietnam's business environment has improved, with the country moving up 12 places in the global Business Freedom Index. Vietnamnet.vn reports it. The PM also highlighted the importance of effectively using all resources for the recovery and development of the country.