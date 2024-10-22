Vietnam: Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024 Opens in Thủ Đức

October 22, 2024_ This morning, the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024, focusing on European innovations and sustainable solutions for Vietnam, started in Thủ Đức, at Thiskyhall Sala Convention Centre. The event brings together over 200 companies and organizations from 13 countries, promoting discussions on sustainable practices and policies. During the opening ceremony, Alain Cany, co-chair of the organizing committee, highlighted the importance of Vietnam as a key market for European investments. The source of this news is Việt Nam News. The forum also includes B2B and B2G dialogue sessions to foster bilateral cooperation and sustainable innovation.