Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024 Opens in Thủ Đức

October 22, 2024_ This morning, the Green Economy Forum &amp; Exhibition 2024, focusing on European innovations and sustainable solutions for Vietnam,...

Vietnam: Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024 Opens in Thủ Đức
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ This morning, the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024, focusing on European innovations and sustainable solutions for Vietnam, started in Thủ Đức, at Thiskyhall Sala Convention Centre. The event brings together over 200 companies and organizations from 13 countries, promoting discussions on sustainable practices and policies. During the opening ceremony, Alain Cany, co-chair of the organizing committee, highlighted the importance of Vietnam as a key market for European investments. The source of this news is Việt Nam News. The forum also includes B2B and B2G dialogue sessions to foster bilateral cooperation and sustainable innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
green economy Forum green economy European investments Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza