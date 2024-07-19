Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Growing interest in the Italian language at Ho Chi Minh University

18 July 2024_ Ho Chi Minh University of Social Sciences and Humanities is experiencing growing interest in the Italian language course. Students not only learn the language, but also the Italian culture, thus facilitating their entry into the job market. Collaboration with diplomatic bodies and Italian companies offers numerous internship and scholarship opportunities. The employment rate of graduates is constantly increasing, reaching 80% in the last three years. This is reported by giaoducthoidai.vn. This trend reflects the strengthening of diplomatic and commercial relations between Italy and Vietnam, also celebrated in 2023 for the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations.

