Vietnam: Growing interest in Vietnamese language in Italy

07 September 2024_ Interest in the Vietnamese language is growing among young Italians, with courses activated at Ca' Foscari University of Venice and about to be established at the Oriental University of Naples. The Vietnamese language was introduced in Italy as early as 1999, contributing to the preservation of Vietnamese culture. Recently, Ca' Foscari students have organized cultural events to promote the tradition of Vietnamese tea, highlighting the importance of culture in the language learning process. The news is reported by baotintuc.vn. This growing cultural exchange between Vietnam and Italy underlines the importance of language as a bridge between the two nations.