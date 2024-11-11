Vietnam: Growth of agricultural machinery market thanks to Italy

November 11, 2024_ Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries are considered emerging markets for agricultural machinery, according to the Italian Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers (FederUnacoma). The demand for agricultural technology is set to grow, especially for fruit and vegetable production, where Italy can offer significant opportunities. Fabio Ricci, deputy general manager of FederUnacoma, stressed that the Italian industry is interested in establishing a technology center in Cần Thơ, but the project has been slowed down by the pandemic. The news is reported by en.vietstock.vn, highlighting the importance of cooperation between Italy and Vietnam in the agricultural sector. The EIMA 2024 event in Bologna, scheduled for November 6-10, will be an important opportunity for Vietnamese companies to meet Italian partners in the agricultural machinery sector.