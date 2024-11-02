Vietnam: Growth of Electric Transport in Major Cities

November 2, 2024_ Vietnam is seeing a growing development in electric transportation, with electric buses and taxis increasing in major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Local authorities have planned to convert 100% of public transportation to electric by 2030 in Ho Chi Minh City and 2035 in Hanoi, but the process presents significant challenges, including charging station planning and policies to support businesses. Despite the challenges, citizens show strong support for these initiatives, highlighting the need to address air pollution in urban areas. The source of this information is tuoitre.vn. Authorities are working to improve infrastructure and incentivize the use of sustainable transportation, in line with Vietnam's commitments to reduce carbon emissions.