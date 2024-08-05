Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Hà Nội faces road flooding problem
05 August 2024_ Hà Nội, the capital of Vietnam, is seeking urgent solutions to stop severe flooding affecting its streets, especially in view of prolonged rains expected. Local authorities are under pressure to implement effective measures that can prevent damage and ensure the safety of citizens. Flooding is a recurring problem in the city, exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure and climate change. The situation requires immediate intervention to improve water management and urban planning. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. Flooding in Hà Nội not only causes traffic disruption, but can also affect public health and the local economy.

