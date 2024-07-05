Vietnam: Hà Nội launches new intelligent transport system

July 5, 2024_ The Hà Nội Department of Transportation has launched the latest initiative for an intelligent transportation system in the Vietnamese capital. This system aims to organize, manage and operate traffic activities efficiently and safely. The aim is to improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion in the city. Hà Nội, the capital of Vietnam, is known for its heavy traffic and urban mobility challenges. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. This initiative represents a significant step towards the modernization of the city's transport infrastructure.