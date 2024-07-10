Vietnam: Hanoi aims for 100% citizens registered on the iHaNoi app

July 9, 2024_ Hanoi People's Committee Chairman Tran Sy Thanh issued a directive inviting all citizens to register on the iHaNoi app. The initiative is part of Project 06, which aims to develop population data, identification and e-authentication applications by 2030, in line with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's directives for Hanoi's digital transformation. The aim is to improve transparency and increase the participation of citizens and businesses, thus strengthening public trust in municipal authorities. Thanh has asked departments, sectors and agencies to create individual accounts on the app for 100% of public officials by July 30, 2024, vietnamnet.vn reports. The municipal Information and Communications Department will cooperate with the municipal People's Committee and other agencies to monitor the information security of the app.