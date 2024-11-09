Vietnam: Hanoi Creative Festival Transforms Hanoi National University Into Art Space

November 09, 2024_ Hanoi National University, a major educational institution with French colonial architecture, will host the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024 from November 9 to 17. During the festival, the university will become a vibrant art space with workshops, discussions and exhibitions, culminating in an interactive exhibition titled 'Cảm Thức Đông Dương', which will feature 22 light installations. This event aims to evoke nostalgia for the architecture and aesthetics of Indochina, reinterpreted by contemporary artists. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. The festival, which will also take place in other areas of Hanoi, includes over 100 activities, promoting creativity and art in the Vietnamese capital.