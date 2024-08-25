Vietnam: 'Hanoi Days in Ho Chi Minh City' program launched to promote culture and cooperation between the two cities

August 25, 2024_ The 'Hanoi Days in Ho Chi Minh City' program was launched on August 23, 2024, at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Ho Chi Minh City. The three-day event aims to strengthen ties between the two cities by promoting the history, culture and potential of each location. The program's activities include documentary screenings and cultural exchanges, contributing to sustainable cooperation in various fields. This news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City, its largest metropolis, are considered the country's major economic centers.