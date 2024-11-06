Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Hanoi establishes itself as a prime destination for foreign investment

November 6, 2024_ Hanoi is emerging as a major destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) due to its geographical location, skilled workforce...

Vietnam: Hanoi establishes itself as a prime destination for foreign investment
06 novembre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ Hanoi is emerging as a major destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) due to its geographical location, skilled workforce and administrative reforms. In 2023, the Vietnamese capital attracted 4,500 FDI projects, with registered capital of over US$33 billion, marking a 70.5% increase from the previous year. Despite global challenges, Hanoi has seen a steady flow of investments from US, South Korean, Japanese and European companies, contributing significantly to the city's budget. The source of this information is Viet Nam News. Hanoi aims to reach a target of US$3.13 billion in FDI this year, with a focus on sustainable and high-tech projects.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hanoi establishes itself as FDI projects foreign direct investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza