Vietnam: Hanoi establishes itself as a prime destination for foreign investment

November 6, 2024_ Hanoi is emerging as a major destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) due to its geographical location, skilled workforce and administrative reforms. In 2023, the Vietnamese capital attracted 4,500 FDI projects, with registered capital of over US$33 billion, marking a 70.5% increase from the previous year. Despite global challenges, Hanoi has seen a steady flow of investments from US, South Korean, Japanese and European companies, contributing significantly to the city's budget. The source of this information is Viet Nam News. Hanoi aims to reach a target of US$3.13 billion in FDI this year, with a focus on sustainable and high-tech projects.