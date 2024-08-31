Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Hanoi Sees Record Tourism Increase in August 2024
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, welcomed 2.49 million visitors in August 2024, up 34.5 percent from the previous year. Among them, 496,400 were foreign tourists and 2 million domestic visitors, contributing to a total of 19 million visitors in the first eight months of the year. Tourism revenue reached over VND73.2 trillion, up 19.2 percent from last year. To capitalize on this momentum, Hanoi is planning events such as the Ao Dai Festival and the Gift Festival, as well as initiatives to promote rural and community tourism, as reported by vietnamnet.vn. The city continues to diversify its tourism offerings, with a wide range of accommodation options and attractions for visitors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hanoi as well as initiatives over VND73.2 trillion as
