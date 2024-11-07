Vietnam: Hanoi welcomes 5.1 million tourists in the first ten months of 2024

November 7, 2024_ Hanoi attracted over 5.1 million tourists in the first ten months of 2024, up 28.5% from the same period last year. Of these, over 3.5 million were foreigners, up 37% year-on-year, mainly from South Korea, China, the United States and Japan. In October alone, the capital welcomed 586,000 visitors, including 405,000 foreigners, a significant increase from previous months. Hanoi Tourism Department Director Dang Huong Giang said the city is implementing measures to promote tourism, with travel agencies and hotels offering exciting programs to attract visitors, especially during the Christmas and New Year holidays. The source of origin is vietnamnet.vn. Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is known for its rich cultural history and tourist attractions, making it a popular destination for travelers.