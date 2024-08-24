Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
Vietnam: Hanoi's Gold Trade Controls Tightened

August 24, 2024_ Hanoi City has launched checks on 116 companies operating in the gold sector, from today until October 15. The initiative aims to...

24 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ Hanoi City has launched checks on 116 companies operating in the gold sector, from today until October 15. The initiative aims to uncover and crack down on illicit practices such as the sale of fake gold and non-compliant products. During the checks, samples will be taken to verify the quality of the products and compliance with e-commerce laws. This action is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and legality in the gold market. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is an important commercial and cultural center of the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
