Vietnam: HCM City begins testing of first metro line at 100% capacity

November 12, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line, Bến Thành-Suối Tiên, will start operating at 100% capacity for a trial period from November 11 to 18, 2024. After nearly a month of operating at a 20% reduced capacity, this marks a major advancement in the city’s public transportation project. The line, which connects central Ho Chi Minh City with the Suối Tiên area, is expected to significantly improve urban mobility, Việt Nam News reported. This project is part of a broader effort to modernize the city’s transportation system, helping to reduce traffic and pollution.