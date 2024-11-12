Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: HCM City begins testing of first metro line at 100% capacity

November 12, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line, Bến Thành-Suối Tiên, will start operating at 100% capacity for a trial period from November...

Vietnam: HCM City begins testing of first metro line at 100% capacity
12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line, Bến Thành-Suối Tiên, will start operating at 100% capacity for a trial period from November 11 to 18, 2024. After nearly a month of operating at a 20% reduced capacity, this marks a major advancement in the city’s public transportation project. The line, which connects central Ho Chi Minh City with the Suối Tiên area, is expected to significantly improve urban mobility, Việt Nam News reported. This project is part of a broader effort to modernize the city’s transportation system, helping to reduce traffic and pollution.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
first metro line line at n Thành Su
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza