Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Vietnam: HCM City focuses on industrial transformation for sustainable development
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ The 5th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum highlighted the need to transform industries towards digitalization and sustainability. During the event, HCM City Party Secretary Nguyễn Văn Nên stressed the goal of making the city a modern industrial hub by 2045. Experts warned that companies must adapt to avoid losing market share, while the city must improve its socio-economic infrastructure and promote investment-friendly policies. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. HCM City, a major economic and cultural hub in Vietnam, contributes 15.9% of the country's GDP and is trying to recover lost ground in recent years.

