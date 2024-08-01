Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Heavy rains and landslides cause victims and damage in the north of the country

01 August 2024_ Heavy rains and landslides hit northern Vietnam, causing the death of six people and one missing person, as well as serious damage to...

Vietnam: Heavy rains and landslides cause victims and damage in the north of the country
01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Heavy rains and landslides hit northern Vietnam, causing the death of six people and one missing person, as well as serious damage to property and infrastructure. The severe weather conditions had a significant impact on local communities, with roads and buildings damaged. The authorities are currently assessing the situation and providing assistance to those affected. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. Landslides are natural events that can occur following heavy rainfall, especially in mountainous areas, and represent a significant risk to the safety of people and infrastructure.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as landslides hit northern Vietnam one missing person as
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza