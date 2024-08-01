Vietnam: Heavy rains and landslides cause victims and damage in the north of the country

01 August 2024_ Heavy rains and landslides hit northern Vietnam, causing the death of six people and one missing person, as well as serious damage to property and infrastructure. The severe weather conditions had a significant impact on local communities, with roads and buildings damaged. The authorities are currently assessing the situation and providing assistance to those affected. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. Landslides are natural events that can occur following heavy rainfall, especially in mountainous areas, and represent a significant risk to the safety of people and infrastructure.