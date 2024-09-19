Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Heavy rains and preparations for typhoon number 4 in several provinces

September 18, 2024_ Heavy rains hit Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị and Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces, causing widespread flooding and disruption. Local authorities...

Vietnam: Heavy rains and preparations for typhoon number 4 in several provinces
19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Heavy rains hit Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị and Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces, causing widespread flooding and disruption. Local authorities are implementing emergency measures in anticipation of Typhoon 4, with schools closed and evacuations underway. In Đà Nẵng, residents are preparing their homes for flooding, while in Quảng Nam, river levels are expected to rise. Information comes from thanhnien.vn. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have activated evacuation plans to ensure the safety of the population.

Local authorities autorità garante authorities flooding
