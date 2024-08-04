Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Heavy rains threaten floods in the north of the country

03 August 2024_ In recent days, heavy rains have caused water levels to rapidly rise in major rivers in northern Vietnam, creating the risk of...

04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ In recent days, heavy rains have caused water levels to rapidly rise in major rivers in northern Vietnam, creating the risk of flooding in low-lying areas. The region's three largest hydropower plants, Son La, Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang, opened their flood gates on August 2 due to high water flow, with levels of the Da, Lo and Red rivers expected to rise further . Floods could affect river transport, agriculture and other socio-economic activities, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Prediction. Experts warn that Vietnam is bracing for complex weather events until the end of the year due to a shift from El Nino to La Nina. The news is reported by vietnamnet.vn. Local authorities have been advised to prepare evacuation plans for at-risk populations.

