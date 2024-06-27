Vietnam: Heineken suspends factory due to falling demand

June 25, 2024_ One of Heineken's six factories in Vietnam has temporarily suspended operations due to declining demand for alcoholic beverages. This phenomenon is not isolated to Vietnam, as a reduction in alcohol consumption is also being observed in the United States. The US government is considering new guidelines that could further limit alcohol consumption, despite strong pressure from industry lobbies. According to the New York Times, for the first time in history, the number of daily alcohol users in the United States is lower than that of cannabis users. Đầu tư reports that the new recommendations could have a significant impact on sales in the alcoholic beverage sector. Lobbying organizations are stepping up efforts to counter these new regulations.