Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Heineken suspends factory due to falling demand

Vietnam: Heineken suspends factory due to falling demand
27 giugno 2024 | 11.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 25, 2024_ One of Heineken's six factories in Vietnam has temporarily suspended operations due to declining demand for alcoholic beverages. This phenomenon is not isolated to Vietnam, as a reduction in alcohol consumption is also being observed in the United States. The US government is considering new guidelines that could further limit alcohol consumption, despite strong pressure from industry lobbies. According to the New York Times, for the first time in history, the number of daily alcohol users in the United States is lower than that of cannabis users. Đầu tư reports that the new recommendations could have a significant impact on sales in the alcoholic beverage sector. Lobbying organizations are stepping up efforts to counter these new regulations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US government Stati Uniti d'America lobbying organizations beverage
Vedi anche
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care
News to go
Scioperi, nel 2023 proclamate 1.649 astensioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza