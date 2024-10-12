Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: High-speed rail project between North and South without dependence on foreign loans

October 12, 2024_ Vietnam is launching an ambitious high-speed rail project that will connect Hanoi and HCM City, cutting travel time to just five...

Vietnam: High-speed rail project between North and South without dependence on foreign loans
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ Vietnam is launching an ambitious high-speed rail project that will connect Hanoi and HCM City, cutting travel time to just five and a half hours. The project, approved by the Politburo and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, aims to improve regional connectivity and generate significant economic opportunities. The government plans to primarily finance the project from the state budget, avoiding heavy reliance on foreign loans, Việt Nam News reported. The project, which is expected to cost around $67 billion, includes 23 passenger stations and five freight stations, crossing 20 provinces and cities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
high speed rail project high speed Vietnam Hanoi
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza