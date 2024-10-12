Vietnam: High-speed rail project between North and South without dependence on foreign loans

October 12, 2024_ Vietnam is launching an ambitious high-speed rail project that will connect Hanoi and HCM City, cutting travel time to just five and a half hours. The project, approved by the Politburo and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, aims to improve regional connectivity and generate significant economic opportunities. The government plans to primarily finance the project from the state budget, avoiding heavy reliance on foreign loans, Việt Nam News reported. The project, which is expected to cost around $67 billion, includes 23 passenger stations and five freight stations, crossing 20 provinces and cities.